A Closer Look at 9 Analyst Recommendations For Immunocore Hldgs

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Immunocore Hldgs (NASDAQ:IMCR), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $79.11, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 12.22% lower than the prior average price target of $90.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Immunocore Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Dai UBS Announces Sell $24.00 - Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Andrew Galler Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $74.00 $80.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $78.00 $81.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Jeff Jones Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $89.00 $87.00 Peter Lawson Barclays Lowers Overweight $66.00 $92.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $81.00 $81.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Immunocore Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Immunocore Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Immunocore Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Immunocore Hldgs: A Closer Look

Immunocore Holdings PLC is a late-stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Key Indicators: Immunocore Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Immunocore Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 26.18% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Immunocore Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -15.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunocore Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunocore Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.32.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

