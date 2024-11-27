A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Iris Energy

Ratings for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.31, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.8% lower than the prior average price target of $17.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Iris Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Darren Aftahi Roth MKM Announces Buy $14.00 - Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $17.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $20.00 $20.00 Chase White Compass Point Lowers Buy $16.00 $18.50 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $13.50 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Iris Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Iris Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Iris Energy's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Iris Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Iris Energy analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Ltd is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns, and operates data centers and electrical infrastructure for the mining of Bitcoin powered by renewable energy. The company's mining operations generate revenue by earning Bitcoin through a combination of block rewards and transaction fees from the operation of its specialized computers called Application-specific Integrated Circuits and exchanging these Bitcoin for currencies such as USD or CAD on a daily basis.

Iris Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Iris Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 70.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Iris Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -46.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Iris Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Iris Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IREN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Compass Point Downgrades Buy Neutral Feb 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage On Overweight Jan 2022 Cowen & Co. Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for IREN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.