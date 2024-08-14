A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Doximity

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Doximity (NYSE:DOCS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $31.0, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.51% from the previous average price target of $28.57.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Doximity's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $35.00 $31.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $34.00 $29.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $32.00 $29.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $31.00 Scott Berg Needham Announces Buy $38.00 - Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $26.00 $25.00 Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $19.00 $27.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Doximity. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Doximity: A Closer Look

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. Its cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Understanding the Numbers: Doximity's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Doximity's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 32.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Doximity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

