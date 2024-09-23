A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Crown Castle

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $112.12, along with a high estimate of $127.00 and a low estimate of $104.00. This current average has increased by 2.99% from the previous average price target of $108.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Crown Castle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $124.00 $115.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $104.00 $100.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $105.00 $103.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $108.00 $105.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Buy $127.00 $124.00 Brett Feldman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $104.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crown Castle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crown Castle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Crown Castle's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Crown Castle's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crown Castle analyst ratings.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 90,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest us cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three us mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Milestones: Crown Castle's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Crown Castle faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.91% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Crown Castle's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Castle's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Crown Castle's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CCI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.