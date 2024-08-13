A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Crown Castle

Analysts' ratings for Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $112.38, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.03% from the previous average price target of $110.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crown Castle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Barden B of A Securities Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $104.00 $100.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $105.00 $103.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $108.00 $105.00 David Barden B of A Securities Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Raises Buy $127.00 $124.00 Brett Feldman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $104.00 - Ric Prentiss Raymond James Raises Outperform $126.00 $124.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Crown Castle. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Crown Castle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Crown Castle's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Crown Castle's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crown Castle analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Crown Castle

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 90,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest us cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three us mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

A Deep Dive into Crown Castle's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Crown Castle's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.91% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Crown Castle's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crown Castle's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.2, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CCI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.