A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Criteo

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Criteo, revealing an average target of $53.62, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a 22.93% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.62.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $58.00 $43.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $65.00 $45.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $50.00 $40.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $55.00 $45.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $56.00 $45.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $50.00 $40.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $39.00 $35.00

Delving into Criteo's Background

Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Criteo: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Criteo's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.51% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Criteo's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1, Criteo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

