A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Bloom Energy

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bloom Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $10.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $16.00 $13.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $15.00 $18.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $7.00 $8.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $13.00 $16.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Lowers Hold $12.00 $13.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Lowers Hold $11.00 $15.00

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Understanding the Numbers: Bloom Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Bloom Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -17.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Bloom Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.93. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

