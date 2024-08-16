A Closer Look at 8 Analyst Recommendations For Allegiant Travel

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Allegiant Travel, revealing an average target of $51.5, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 21.37% decrease from the previous average price target of $65.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Allegiant Travel is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $55.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $33.00 $39.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $39.00 $60.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $55.00 $60.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $85.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $55.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $87.00 $95.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $53.00 $75.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Allegiant Travel. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Allegiant Travel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Allegiant Travel's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Allegiant Travel's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Allegiant Travel analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Allegiant Travel: A Closer Look

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airlines. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.

Key Indicators: Allegiant Travel's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Allegiant Travel's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.56% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegiant Travel's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegiant Travel's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.74.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALGT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Evercore ISI Group Downgrades Outperform In-Line Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ALGT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.