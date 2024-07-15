A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Tenable Holdings

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tenable Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $59.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.29% lower than the prior average price target of $62.60.

The perception of Tenable Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shrenik Kothari Baird Announces Outperform $55.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $47.00 - Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00

Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company that began providing vulnerability management solutions under its Nessus software. In recent years, Tenable has expanded its portfolio to provide a broader range of exposure management modules. Solutions include cloud security and compliance, active directory management, operational technology security and advanced vulnerability analytics. The Maryland-based company went public in 2018.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tenable Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.36% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Tenable Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenable Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.91%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, Tenable Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

