A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Newmont

Ratings for Newmont (NYSE:NEM) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $57.71, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 15.81% from the previous average price target of $49.83.

A clear picture of Newmont's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Major UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 David Coleman Argus Research Announces Buy $58.00 - Tanya Jakusconek Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $59.00 $48.00 Jackie Przybylowski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $57.00 $56.00 Matthew Murphy Jefferies Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Anita Soni CIBC Raises Outperformer $61.00 $46.00 Michael Jalonen B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 17 wholly or majority owned mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to produce roughly 6.9 million ounces of gold in 2024. However, after buying Newcrest, Newmont is likely to sell a number of its higher cost, smaller mines accounting for 20% of forecast sales in 2024. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2023.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Newmont displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 64.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Newmont's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Newmont's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Newmont's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Newmont's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

