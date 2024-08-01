A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Neurocrine Biosciences

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $168.29, a high estimate of $193.00, and a low estimate of $152.00. Observing a 4.09% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $161.67.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Neurocrine Biosciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $155.00 $155.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $173.00 $169.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $160.00 $160.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $152.00 $152.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $193.00 $174.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $175.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Neurocrine Biosciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Neurocrine Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Neurocrine Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.57% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

