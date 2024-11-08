A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $138.71, a high estimate of $157.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.95% from the previous average price target of $132.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $157.00 $157.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $157.00 $157.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $125.00 $110.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $157.00 $144.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $135.00 - Robert Wasserman Benchmark Raises Buy $110.00 $95.00 Douglas Miehm RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ligand Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ligand Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Ligand Pharmaceuticals's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ligand Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.

A Deep Dive into Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ligand Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 57.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -124.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LGND

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Benchmark Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Sep 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LGND

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.