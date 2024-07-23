A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Insulet

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $225.14, along with a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $200.00. Highlighting a 1.77% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $229.20.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Insulet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $234.00 $234.00 Issie Kirby Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $235.00 - Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $213.00 Kyle Rose Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $234.00 $226.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $213.00 $218.00 Matthew Taylor Jefferies Raises Buy $260.00 $255.00 Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $200.00 -

Delving into Insulet's Background

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 425,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

Insulet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Insulet's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.35% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insulet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insulet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.98%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Insulet's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

