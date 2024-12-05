A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Illinois Tool Works

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Illinois Tool Works, revealing an average target of $261.29, a high estimate of $312.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. Observing a 7.09% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $244.00.

The perception of Illinois Tool Works by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $270.00 $230.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $255.00 $246.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $230.00 $215.00 Mig Dobre Baird Raises Neutral $250.00 $240.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $262.00 $260.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $312.00 $281.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $250.00 $236.00

Delving into Illinois Tool Works's Background

Founded in 1912, Illinois Tool Works has become a diversified industrial manufacturer through acquisitions and innovations that follow customer needs. ITW operates through seven business segments, with no segment representing more than one fifth of revenue. ITW's automotive OEM segment sells vehicle components; its food equipment segment sells commercial kitchen appliances; its test & measurement and electronics segment sells inspection and analysis equipment; its welding segment sells welding equipment and consumables; its polymers & fluids segment sells industrial and consumer adhesives, solvents, and coatings; its construction products segment sells building fasteners and tools; and its specialty products segment sells medical, packaging, HVAC, and airport ground equipment.

Financial Milestones: Illinois Tool Works's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Illinois Tool Works's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illinois Tool Works's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 36.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illinois Tool Works's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, Illinois Tool Works faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

