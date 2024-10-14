A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Glaukos

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $141.86, a high estimate of $152.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. Observing a 9.37% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $129.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Glaukos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $152.00 $145.00 Thomas Stephan Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $139.00 $131.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $140.00 $110.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $120.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $141.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $137.00 $131.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Glaukos's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. Its product pipeline also consists of an iStent SA trabecular micro-bypass system, a two-stent product that is slightly wider than the iStent Inject and uses a different auto-injection inserter designed for use in a standalone procedure.

Breaking Down Glaukos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Glaukos displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Glaukos's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -52.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glaukos's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glaukos's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Glaukos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.24, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

