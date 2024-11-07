A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Fluence Energy

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.71, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has increased by 2.23% from the previous average price target of $24.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fluence Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $28.00 $23.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $25.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $32.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $26.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fluence Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Fluence Energy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fluence Energy analyst ratings.

Discovering Fluence Energy: A Closer Look

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Fluence Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fluence Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.89% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FLNC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 HSBC Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Feb 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FLNC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.