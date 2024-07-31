A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For CommVault Systems

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CommVault Systems and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $140.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $122.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.93% increase from the previous average price target of $123.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of CommVault Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $170.00 $140.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $152.00 $121.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $123.00 $107.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $140.00 $122.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Maintains Buy $122.00 $122.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $135.00 $125.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CommVault Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CommVault Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CommVault Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CommVault Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CommVault Systems analyst ratings.

About CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Inc provides data and information management software applications and services. The firm sells software licenses and services to large global enterprises, small- and midsize businesses, and government agencies through both its salesforce and its network of reseller partners. Its software solutions include Commvault Complete Backup and Recovery, HyperScale, Hedvig, and Metallic. The company operates in the United States and exports to many other countries.

CommVault Systems's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CommVault Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CommVault Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 56.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CommVault Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 55.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CommVault Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CommVault Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CVLT

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Jan 2022 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Oct 2021 William Blair Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for CVLT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.