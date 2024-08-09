A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Arcadium Lithium

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arcadium Lithium and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $5.51, accompanied by a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $3.75. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 24.52%.

The perception of Arcadium Lithium by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $8.00 $9.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $4.00 $5.50 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $9.00 $11.00 Hugo Nicolaci Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $4.30 - Kaan Peker RBC Capital Announces Outperform $4.00 - Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $3.75 $5.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $5.50 $6.00

Arcadium Lithium is a pure-play lithium producer that was formed in the Allkem-Livent merger in January 2024. Arcadium should benefit from increased lithium demand via higher electric vehicle adoption, as lithium is a key component of EV batteries. The company's low-cost lithium carbonate production comes from two brine resources in Argentina. Arcadium also produces spodumene, a hard rock lithium upstream concentrate, from a mine in Australia and operates downstream lithium hydroxide conversion plants in the United States and China.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arcadium Lithium faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.57% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arcadium Lithium's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.38% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arcadium Lithium's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Arcadium Lithium's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

