A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For American Tower

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $221.29, with a high estimate of $248.00 and a low estimate of $196.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.77%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of American Tower among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Long Barclays Lowers Overweight $223.00 $234.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $223.00 $243.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $220.00 $228.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $248.00 $226.00 Simon Flannery Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $196.00 $183.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Announces Neutral $205.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Overweight $234.00 $224.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Tower. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Tower compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for American Tower's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American Tower's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Tower analyst ratings.

Get to Know American Tower Better

American Tower owns and operates more than 220,000 cell towers throughout the us, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 28 data centers in 10 us markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the us, which accounted for almost half of the company's total revenue in 2023. Outside the us, American Tower operates over 75,000 towers in India, almost 50,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 30,000 towers in Europe, and nearly 25,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as an REIT.

American Tower's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: American Tower's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Tower's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.37% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 22.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, American Tower adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AMT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.