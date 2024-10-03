A Closer Look at 7 Analyst Recommendations For Alaska Air Gr

Ratings for Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.0, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. A 2.63% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $54.43.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Alaska Air Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Buy $50.00 $52.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Buy $52.00 $51.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Buy $48.00 $51.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $75.00 Christopher Danely Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $41.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alaska Air Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alaska Air Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Alaska Air Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Alaska Air Gr's Background

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Horizon segment includes the capacity sold to Alaska under a CPA. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

Alaska Air Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Alaska Air Gr's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Alaska Air Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alaska Air Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alaska Air Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, Alaska Air Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

