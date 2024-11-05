A Closer Look at 6 Analyst Recommendations For DigitalBridge Gr

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for DigitalBridge Gr, revealing an average target of $17.83, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.56% lower than the prior average price target of $19.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DigitalBridge Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $16.00 $19.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $19.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $19.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DigitalBridge Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DigitalBridge Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of DigitalBridge Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into DigitalBridge Gr's Background

DigitalBridge Group Inc is a developer of alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. The company's platform invests in and operates businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, to provide clients with funds for digital infrastructure real estate infrastructure.

DigitalBridge Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: DigitalBridge Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -71.02%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: DigitalBridge Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.16%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DigitalBridge Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DigitalBridge Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DigitalBridge Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

