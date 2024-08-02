A Closer Look at 6 Analyst Recommendations For Bandwidth

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $29.33, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.79% increase from the previous average price target of $25.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bandwidth. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $15.00 $18.00 Thomas Blakey Keybanc Raises Overweight $32.00 $21.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $22.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $36.00 $32.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $25.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bandwidth. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Bandwidth compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Bandwidth's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Bandwidth's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bandwidth analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Bandwidth: A Closer Look

Bandwidth Inc is cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider that enables enterprises to create, scale and operate voice or messaging communications services across any mobile application or connected device. Company earns revenue through the sale of communications services offered through Application Programming Interface software solutions to large as well as small and medium-sized business, customers and is generally derived from usage and service fees. Usage revenue includes voice communication (driven by inbound and outbound minutes and toll-free minutes) and messaging communication (driven by the number of messages) that traverse the platform and network. Service fees include the provision and management of phone numbers and emergency services access.

Bandwidth's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Bandwidth's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 24.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Bandwidth's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.4%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bandwidth's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bandwidth's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bandwidth's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BAND

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for BAND

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.