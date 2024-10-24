A Closer Look at 6 Analyst Recommendations For Avery Dennison

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $241.5, a high estimate of $252.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.98% from the previous average price target of $236.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Avery Dennison is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $247.00 $252.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $210.00 $230.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $207.00 Scott Gaffner Barclays Announces Overweight $250.00 - Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $240.00 $241.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $252.00 $254.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Avery Dennison. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Avery Dennison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Avery Dennison's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Avery Dennison Better

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification, or RFID, inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Avery Dennison's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Avery Dennison showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.93% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.91%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avery Dennison's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avery Dennison's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Avery Dennison's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.41.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

