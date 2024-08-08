A Closer Look at 6 Analyst Recommendations For Allogene Therapeutics

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $11.43, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $4.60. This current average represents a 27.89% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.85.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Allogene Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Newman Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $14.00 $35.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $11.00 - Mark Breidenbach Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $13.00 $14.00 Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $9.00 $10.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Maintains Buy $17.00 - Benjamin Burnett Stifel Raises Hold $4.60 $4.40

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allogene Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Allogene Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Allogene Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Allogene Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Allogene Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Allogene Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotech firm specializing in immuno-oncology, focusing on the development of genetically engineered allogeneic T-cell products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Their pipeline includes off-the-shelf T-cell candidates designed to target cancer cells or autoreactive cells in autoimmune disorders. Notably, their allogeneic approach, derived from healthy donors, allows for broader patient eligibility and scalability. With a vision to redefine CAR T therapy, the company concentrates on core programs targeting lymphoma, leukemia, autoimmune diseases, and solid tumors. Revenue, primarily generated from collaborations and licensing agreements, supports their research and development efforts.

Understanding the Numbers: Allogene Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Allogene Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -26.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Allogene Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -295454.55%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Allogene Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.19.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

