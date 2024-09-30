A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Sitio Royalties

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $29.6, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.15% lower than the prior average price target of $30.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Sitio Royalties by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $32.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $33.00

About Sitio Royalties

Sitio Royalties Corp is a pure-play mineral and royalty company. The group focuses on investing in mineral and royalty interests in the Permian and other productive U.S. oil basins.

Financial Insights: Sitio Royalties

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sitio Royalties showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.51% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.63%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sitio Royalties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sitio Royalties's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sitio Royalties's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.7.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

