A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Palomar Hldgs

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Palomar Hldgs, revealing an average target of $115.8, a high estimate of $136.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.24% increase from the previous average price target of $109.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Palomar Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $136.00 $120.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $120.00 $117.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $100.00 $93.00 Andrew Andersen Jefferies Raises Buy $113.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Palomar Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Palomar Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Palomar Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Palomar Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Palomar Hldgs analyst ratings.

About Palomar Hldgs

Palomar Holdings Inc is a United States-based company focused on the provision of specialty property insurance earthquake, wind, and flood insurance products. The company's core focus is on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington, and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers specialty property insurance products in the target markets to both individuals and businesses through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. Its products include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Specialty Homeowners, Inland Marine, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, Residential Flood and others.

Financial Milestones: Palomar Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Palomar Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 63.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Palomar Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.56% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Palomar Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Palomar Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PLMR

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight Dec 2021 JMP Securities Upgrades Market Perform Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PLMR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.