A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For OptimizeRx

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated OptimizeRx and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $16.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. A decline of 4.0% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of OptimizeRx's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephanie Davis Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $15.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $16.00 $15.00 David Grossman Stifel Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to OptimizeRx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of OptimizeRx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of OptimizeRx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of OptimizeRx's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on OptimizeRx analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp is engaged in the healthcare market in the United States. It provides digital health messaging via electronic health records, providing a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers and patients. The cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and clinical information. Its products offering are Financial Messaging, Brand and Clinical Messaging, Brand Support, and Patient Engagement.

Unraveling the Financial Story of OptimizeRx

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OptimizeRx's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 51.43% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: OptimizeRx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -35.04%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): OptimizeRx's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, OptimizeRx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OPRX

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Lake Street Maintains Buy Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Apr 2021 RBC Capital Initiates Coverage On Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for OPRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.