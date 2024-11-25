A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Latham Group

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.8, a high estimate of $7.70, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average reflects an increase of 25.69% from the previous average price target of $5.41.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Latham Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $7.70 $7.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $5.00 $3.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $7.50 $5.50 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $7.00 $6.80 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Buy $6.80 $4.75

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Latham Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Latham Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Latham Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Latham Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Latham Group

Latham Group Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools, liners, and covers in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Latham Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Latham Group's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.4%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Latham Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Latham Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

