A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Kodiak Gas Services

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kodiak Gas Services and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $33.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.45% from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Kodiak Gas Services by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sebastian Erskine Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $35.00 - Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $31.00 $30.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $32.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $29.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kodiak Gas Services. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kodiak Gas Services compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Kodiak Gas Services's stock.

Delving into Kodiak Gas Services's Background

Kodiak Gas Services Inc is an operator of contract compression infrastructure in the United States. It manages business through two operating segments namely Compression Operations and Other Services. Compression Operations consist of operating company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure for customers, pursuant to fixed-revenue contracts to enable the production, gathering and transportation of natural gas and oil. Other Services consist of a full range of contract services to support the needs of customers, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

Kodiak Gas Services's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Kodiak Gas Services displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 52.31%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.17%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kodiak Gas Services's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, Kodiak Gas Services faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

