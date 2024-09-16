A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Hasbro

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $76.8, with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.4% from the previous average price target of $75.00.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hasbro by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $79.00 $78.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $59.00 $59.00 Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $77.00

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hasbro's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hasbro's Background

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming around Hasbro brands, and production capabilities has helped bolster Hasbro's multichannel presence. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has pruned noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offers the firm access to 18 million digital tabletop players.

Key Indicators: Hasbro's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Hasbro faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.74% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hasbro's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.12%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, Hasbro faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

