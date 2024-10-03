A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Evolus

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $23.6, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.51% from the previous average price target of $22.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Evolus's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $16.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Evolus. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Evolus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Evolus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Evolus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Evolus

Evolus Inc is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach to delivering breakthrough products in the self-pay aesthetic market. The company's first commercial product is Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton, purified botulinum toxin type A formulation indicated for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines, also known as frown lines, in adults. Its primary market is the cash-pay aesthetic market, which includes medical products purchased by physicians and other customers that are then sold to consumers or used in procedures for aesthetic indications. It generates product revenue from the sale of Jeuveau in the United States and Europe, and service revenue from distribution partners in Canada.

Financial Insights: Evolus

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Evolus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.59% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -16.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -60.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evolus's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Evolus's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.56. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

