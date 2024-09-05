A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Dana

Analysts' ratings for Dana (NYSE:DAN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $14.0, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has decreased by 2.78% from the previous average price target of $14.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Dana's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $12.00 Ryan Brinkman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $17.00 $18.00 Colin Langan UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dana. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dana's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Dana's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dana analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Dana

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Breaking Down Dana's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Dana's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.36%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dana's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.58%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dana's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dana's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.98. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DAN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for DAN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.