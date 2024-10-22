A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For CareDx

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CareDx and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $32.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 50.96% increase from the previous average price target of $21.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CareDx is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $35.00 $26.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $28.00 - Sung Ji Nam BTIG Announces Buy $40.00 - Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $26.00 $16.00 Connor Chamberlain Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $32.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CareDx. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CareDx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CareDx's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About CareDx

CareDx Inc operates as a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along with the pre-and post-transplant patient journey and is a provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. The Company's commercially available testing services consist of AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients, and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States. The company generates major revenue from the Testing services.

CareDx's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CareDx showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CareDx's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareDx's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.12.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

