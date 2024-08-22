A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For Beam Therapeutics

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Beam Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $53.2, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Marking an increase of 15.03%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $46.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Beam Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Eric Joseph JP Morgan Raises Overweight $48.00 $45.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $31.00 $33.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $27.00 $27.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $80.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Beam Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Beam Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Beam Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Beam Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Beam Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Beam Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in creating genetic medicines based on its base editing technology. This technology enables a new class of genetic medicines that targets a single base in the genome without making a double-stranded break in the DNA. The company's portfolio comprises Gene Correction, Gene Modification, Gene Activation, Gene Silencing, and Multiplex Editing. The company's pipeline programs consist of BEAM-101, ESCAPE, BEAM-302, BEAM-301, and BEAM-201.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Beam Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Beam Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -41.48%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Beam Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -773.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beam Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

