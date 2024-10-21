A Closer Look at 5 Analyst Recommendations For American Woodmark

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for American Woodmark, revealing an average target of $110.8, a high estimate of $119.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.04% increase from the previous average price target of $106.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of American Woodmark by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $115.00 $112.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Raises Buy $119.00 $98.00 Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Hold $98.00 $100.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $112.00 $116.00 Truman Patterson Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $110.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American Woodmark. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Woodmark compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into American Woodmark's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Stay up to date on American Woodmark analyst ratings.



Discovering American Woodmark: A Closer Look

American Woodmark Corp manufactures and distributes cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It offers several products that fall into product lines including kitchen cabinetry, bath cabinetry, office cabinetry, home organization, and hardware. The products are sold under the brand names American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces among others.

Understanding the Numbers: American Woodmark's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: American Woodmark's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.85%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: American Woodmark's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Woodmark's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, American Woodmark adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

