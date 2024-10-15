A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Sylvamo

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $85.25, along with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. Observing a 18.4% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $72.00.

A clear picture of Sylvamo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Harriman Sidoti & Co. Announces Buy $100.00 - George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Neutral $88.00 $82.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $71.00 $63.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Raises Neutral $82.00 $71.00

Sylvamo Corp is an uncoated papers company with a broad portfolio of top-tier brands and low-cost, large-scale paper mills, it produces uncoated freesheet (UFS) for paper products such as cut size and offset paper, as well as market pulp. The company offers Copy and Printer papers, Commercial Printing papers, Converting papers and Specialty papers. It operates in three geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Sylvamo showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.52% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sylvamo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, Sylvamo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

