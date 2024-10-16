A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Silvaco Group

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.25, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has decreased by 11.0% from the previous average price target of $25.00.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Silvaco Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christian Schwab Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $17.00 $25.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Lowers Buy $20.00 $23.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Silvaco Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Silvaco Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Silvaco Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Silvaco Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of technology computer aided design ("TCAD") software, electronic data automation ("EDA") software and semiconductor intellectual property ("SIP"). TCAD, EDA and SIP solutions enable semiconductor and photonics companies to increase productivity, accelerate their products' time-to-market and reduce their development and manufacturing costs. It is developing the "technology behind the chip" and providing solutions that span from atoms to systems, starting with providing software for the atomic level simulation of semiconductor and photonics material for devices, to providing software and SIP for the design and analysis of circuits and system level solutions.

Breaking Down Silvaco Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Silvaco Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.44% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Silvaco Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -256.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silvaco Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -68.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silvaco Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -39.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

