A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Safehold

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Safehold (NYSE:SAFE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Safehold and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $32.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Observing a 19.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Safehold's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Stephen Laws Raymond James Announces Outperform $34.00 - Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $38.00 $25.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Safehold. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Safehold compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Safehold's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Safehold's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Safehold: A Closer Look

Safehold Inc is a REIT that operates its business by acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. Ground leases are long-term contracts between the landlord (the Company) and a tenant or leaseholder. Ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Understanding the Numbers: Safehold's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Safehold's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Safehold's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 33.0% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Safehold's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.29%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Safehold's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, Safehold adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

