A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $9.0, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.18% lower than the prior average price target of $11.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Recursion Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $11.00 $16.00 Dennis Ding Jefferies Lowers Hold $6.00 $8.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Lowers Market Perform $8.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Recursion Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Recursion Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Recursion Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Recursion Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -677.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Recursion Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -19.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Recursion Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.15, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RXRX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 SVB Leerink Downgrades Outperform Market Perform Dec 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Outperform Sep 2021 Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RXRX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.