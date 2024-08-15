A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Provident Finl Servs

Analysts' ratings for Provident Finl Servs (NYSE:PFS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Provident Finl Servs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $20.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a 8.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $18.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Provident Finl Servs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $21.00 $18.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $20.00 $17.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $18.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Provident Finl Servs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Provident Finl Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Provident Finl Servs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Provident Finl Servs

Provident Financial Services Inc is the holding company for The Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank. The Company's operations are solely in the financial services industry and include providing traditional banking and other financial services to its customers. The Company operates in the geographical regions of northern and central New Jersey, Queens and Nassau Counties in New York and eastern Pennsylvania. The Company has a single reporting segment for financial reporting purposes. The majority of the revenue-generating activities that are components of non-interest income are These revenue streams can generally be classified into three broad categories: wealth management revenue, insurance agency income, and banking service charges and other fees.

Provident Finl Servs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Provident Finl Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Provident Finl Servs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Provident Finl Servs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Provident Finl Servs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

