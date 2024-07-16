A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For PROCEPT BioRobotics

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for PROCEPT BioRobotics, presenting an average target of $75.25, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $66.75, the current average has increased by 12.73%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of PROCEPT BioRobotics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $79.00 $72.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $75.00 $67.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $63.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of PROCEPT BioRobotics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System,, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. The company's assets are based in the United States. Its revenue is generated from sales of the AquaBeam Robotic System and the accompanying single-use disposable handpieces.

Financial Insights: PROCEPT BioRobotics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PROCEPT BioRobotics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 82.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -58.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PROCEPT BioRobotics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

