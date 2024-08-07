A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Olaplex Hldgs

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Olaplex Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $2.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $3.00 and a low estimate of $2.00. Observing a 12.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $2.00.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Olaplex Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $3.00 $2.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $2.00 $2.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Olaplex Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Olaplex Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Olaplex Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Olaplex Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Olaplex Hldgs's Background

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a science-enabled, technology-driven beauty company. It offers science-backed solutions that improve hair health. It identifies consumers' most relevant haircare concerns in collaboration with the community of professional hairstylists and consumers and strives to address them through its proprietary technology and innovation capabilities. It offers products through a global omnichannel platform serving the professional, specialty retail, and DTC channels. The company derives its revenue through the sale of its hair care products. The company generates major revenue from Professional sales channel followed by Specialty Retail and then DTC. Geographically the company generates the majority of its revenue from International market.

Breaking Down Olaplex Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Olaplex Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.08%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Olaplex Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olaplex Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Olaplex Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

