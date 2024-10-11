A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Macerich

Ratings for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $15.9, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $14.00, the current average has increased by 13.57%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Macerich by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $14.60 $13.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $14.00 $11.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $16.00 $15.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Macerich's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Macerich analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Macerich

The Macerich Company invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 28 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 14 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with three power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 45.5 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $836 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in December 2023.

Understanding the Numbers: Macerich's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Macerich showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.48% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 116.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macerich's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.33% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Macerich's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.85.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MAC

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Sell Nov 2021 Piper Sandler Upgrades Underweight Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MAC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.