A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $39.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average represents a 7.69% decrease from the previous average price target of $42.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Helmerich & Payne among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $42.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $33.00 $41.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $34.00 $38.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $50.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Helmerich & Payne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Helmerich & Payne compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Helmerich & Payne's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Helmerich & Payne's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Helmerich & Payne's Background

Helmerich & Payne maintains one of the largest fleets of land drilling rigs in the US. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of US tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major US shale play and has a small but growing presence internationally.

Financial Insights: Helmerich & Payne

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Helmerich & Payne's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.62%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Helmerich & Payne's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Helmerich & Payne's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Helmerich & Payne's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Helmerich & Payne adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

