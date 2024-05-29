A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For FS KKR Capital

Analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.25, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. Marking an increase of 2.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $19.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of FS KKR Capital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00 Bryce Rowe B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Ryan Lynch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $22.00 Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FS KKR Capital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of FS KKR Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FS KKR Capital's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of FS KKR Capital's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp is a business development company based in the United States. Its portfolio is comprised of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of private middle market U.S. companies and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of private U.S. companies. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private upper middle-market companies, which it generally defines as companies with annual EBITDA of at least $50 million at the time of investment.

FS KKR Capital: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: FS KKR Capital's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.98%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 95.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: FS KKR Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

