A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Cencora

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Cencora (NYSE:COR) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $279.25, with a high estimate of $285.00 and a low estimate of $275.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.01% increase from the previous average price target of $273.75.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cencora is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $285.00 $280.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $277.00 $275.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $280.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cencora. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cencora compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cencora's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cencora's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Cencora

Cencora is one of three domestic leading pharmaceutical wholesalers. It sources and distributes branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. It and McKesson and Cardinal Health constitute over 90% of the us pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cencora also provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health). Cencora expanded its international presence in 2021 by purchasing Alliance Healthcare, one of the leading drug wholesalers in Europe.

Cencora's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Cencora's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cencora's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cencora's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 42.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cencora's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cencora's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

