A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Associated Banc

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.38% increase from the previous average price target of $23.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Associated Banc by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $23.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $25.00 $24.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $23.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Associated Banc. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Associated Banc compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Associated Banc's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides a broad array of banking and nonbanking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in three reportable segments; Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Corporate and Commercial Specialty and Community, Consumer, and Business segments.

Understanding the Numbers: Associated Banc's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Associated Banc displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Associated Banc's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Associated Banc's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

