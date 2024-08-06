A Closer Look at 4 Analyst Recommendations For Akoya Biosciences

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.75, with a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $4.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 33.29%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Akoya Biosciences by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Bonello Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $7.00 $7.50 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $4.00 $8.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $6.00 $10.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $6.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Akoya Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Akoya Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Akoya Biosciences's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Akoya Biosciences: A Closer Look

Akoya Biosciences Inc is a life sciences technology company. It is delivering spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery, clinical research and diagnostics. Its PhenoCycler (formerly CODEX) and PhenoImager (formerly Phenoptics) platforms, reagents, software, and services, It offer end-to-end solutions to perform tissue analysis and spatial phenotyping across the full continuum from discovery through translational and clinical research and diagnostics.

Akoya Biosciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Akoya Biosciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.29% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Akoya Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -127.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Akoya Biosciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -54.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Akoya Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.6, Akoya Biosciences faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

