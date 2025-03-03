A Closer Look at 3M's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on 3M.

Looking at options history for 3M (NYSE:MMM) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $785,606 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $82,041.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $165.0 for 3M over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for 3M's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of 3M's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

3M 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $14.1 $13.45 $13.51 $165.00 $104.4K 50 528 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.8 $13.45 $13.53 $165.00 $94.8K 50 598 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.75 $13.45 $13.45 $165.00 $94.1K 50 738 MMM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $13.75 $13.45 $13.45 $165.00 $94.1K 50 668 MMM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $13.95 $13.95 $13.95 $165.00 $77.1K 50 147

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

In light of the recent options history for 3M, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of 3M Trading volume stands at 2,860,471, with MMM's price down by -0.73%, positioned at $153.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 57 days. What Analysts Are Saying About 3M

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $96.0.

