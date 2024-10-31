A Closer Look at 37 Analyst Recommendations For Meta Platforms

In the latest quarter, 37 analysts provided ratings for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 19 15 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 10 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 5 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $650.08, with a high estimate of $811.00 and a low estimate of $525.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $598.45, the current average has increased by 8.63%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Meta Platforms. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $660.00 $630.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $530.00 $525.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $650.00 $575.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $630.00 $605.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $811.00 $811.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Outperform $675.00 $600.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $675.00 $600.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $675.00 $600.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $650.00 $600.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $670.00 $670.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $636.00 $555.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $663.00 $590.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $620.00 $550.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $585.00 - Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $650.00 $570.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $650.00 $600.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $670.00 $660.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $655.00 $560.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $525.00 $475.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $690.00 $635.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $665.00 $600.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $652.00 $647.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Announces Buy $780.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $660.00 $660.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $620.00 $570.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $811.00 $643.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $630.00 $563.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $640.00 $610.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $635.00 $550.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Outperform $600.00 $600.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $605.00 $530.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $660.00 $660.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $645.00 $580.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Buy $600.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $660.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $645.00 $575.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $575.00 $550.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Meta Platforms's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Meta Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.

Delving into Meta Platforms's Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Financial Milestones: Meta Platforms's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

